First for Africa: UP study shows COVID can be transmitted from humans to animals
Medical Virologist, Professor Marietjie Venter, said in June, veterinarians tested samples from lions experiencing breathing difficulties.
CAPE TOWN - The coronavirus can be transmitted from humans to animals.
That's been confirmed by a University of Pretoria research into how the Delta variant was transmitted from humans to animals at a private zoo in Johannesburg.
The research, published in the peer-reviewed, open-access journal of virology titled Viruses, is a first for the African continent.
#COVID19SA The team of transdisciplinary scientists found that reverse zoonotic transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in Gauteng, posed a risk to big cats kept in captivity. KBEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022
#COVID19SA UP Medical Virologist, Prof Marietjie Venter, One staff member who had direct contact with the lions and another who had indirect contact tested PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2 two weeks after the start of the lion disease course.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022
#COVID19SA Venter says the detection of viral RNA in the upper respiratory tract and the faeces, coupled with the fact that the pumas and lions had symptoms, reveal that this virus is able to infect these animals via a natural infection route, KBEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022