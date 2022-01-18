First for Africa: UP study shows COVID can be transmitted from humans to animals Medical Virologist, Professor Marietjie Venter, said in June, veterinarians tested samples from lions experiencing breathing difficulties. Coronavirus

University of Pretoria CAPE TOWN - The coronavirus can be transmitted from humans to animals. That's been confirmed by a University of Pretoria research into how the Delta variant was transmitted from humans to animals at a private zoo in Johannesburg. The research, published in the peer-reviewed, open-access journal of virology titled Viruses, is a first for the African continent. Medical Virologist, Professor Marietjie Venter, said in June, veterinarians tested samples from lions experiencing breathing difficulties. #COVID19SA The team of transdisciplinary scientists found that reverse zoonotic transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in Gauteng, posed a risk to big cats kept in captivity. KB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022 #COVID19SA UP Medical Virologist, Prof Marietjie Venter, One staff member who had direct contact with the lions and another who had indirect contact tested PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2 two weeks after the start of the lion disease course. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022 #COVID19SA Venter says the detection of viral RNA in the upper respiratory tract and the faeces, coupled with the fact that the pumas and lions had symptoms, reveal that this virus is able to infect these animals via a natural infection route, KB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022

"We did some real-time PCR tests on them and we identified COVID. So, we sequenced it and it was the time the Delta variant was circulating," Venter said.

Two pumas and three lions, in three different cages, presented with a respiratory illness similar to COVID-19 in humans.

Venter said people who had exposure to the lions were tested.

"The person we identified was actually the zookeeper who was responsible for looking after the lions. So, he probably then transmitted it to them or there was another person that we didn't identify that initially did the first transmission and then he [zookeeper] also got it from that person."

Experts said if the virus establishes itself in other animals, mutated variants could be transmitted back to humans.