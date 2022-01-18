Go

1,685 people killed on SA's roads during festive season

The deaths were recorded over a period of 42 days - from December to January - and the death toll is 14% higher than the 2020 holiday period.

A bus accident claimed the lives of 3 people with at least 70 people injured near Polokwane on 3 January 2022. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - There were 1,685 deaths on the country's roads over the latest festive season.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that road fatalities had increased in seven provinces and declined in only two provinces.

The Northern Cape and the Western Cape recorded the highest percentage increases in fatalities.

