'We have to save lives': Some KZN teachers allowed to miss work due to floods

PIETERMARITZBURG - Teachers at some schools in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, did not return to work on Monday due to heavy rains that caused widespread damage in the area. KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Emzamweni High School in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning to assess the damage.



Mshengu said the decision keep some educators away from work was taken in the interest of safety.



“The lives of educators are important. There is a place where it is still flooding and it is difficult for educators to reach those schools and we don’t want educators to risk their lives – including learners.”

The MEC has also called on other schools across the province to also act where there is a need.

“Where it is clear that the situation is bad, teachers and learners must not go to school because we have to save lives.”

Mshengu said the number of schools affected by the floods had increased from the previously announced 186.