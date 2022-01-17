Thulsie twins case postponed to Tuesday for media broadcasting application

The twins are accused of planning to bomb the US Embassy, the UK High Commission and Jewish institutions in South Africa, among others.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the terror-accused Thulsie twins has been postponed to Tuesday in the Johannesburg High Court, for the media to bring a formal application to broadcast proceedings live.

Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie appeared in court on Monday for a trial date to be set.



The pair have been in custody while awaiting trial since their arrest in July 2016 on charges relating to allegations that they were linked to the jihadist group, Islamic State.

The twins are accused of planning to bomb the US Embassy, the UK High Commission and Jewish institutions in South Africa, among others.

In October 2016, the twins abandoned their bail application, however, they applied for bail again in 2020 and it was denied.