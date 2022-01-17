The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, the attacks on some of South Africa's national key points has raised the alarm around national security in general and the safety of journalists in particular. In the latest crime, the SABC's Bloemfontein offices, including the Lesedi FM studios, were burgled and vandalised yesterday. One suspect was shot and wounded while being arrested.

Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, will tomorrow challenge his referral for a psychiatric evaluation. Mafe faces five charges, which include two counts of arson, terrorism and possession of an explosive device. His bail application has been postponed to Saturday. Meanwhile, investigations into the fires at Parliament have been criticised for their secretive nature.

With two days before public schools in coastal province's reopen, some education officials are worried about the wellbeing of learners. In the Eastern Cape, flooding has wrought havoc across parts of the province. Many children from displaced families have been left without schooling supplies or clothes. The province's Cooperative Governance Department's Mamnkeli Ngam, says scholar transport will likely be another challenge, given the flood damage to some roads. In the Western Cape, Education MEC Debbie Schafer fears the recent extension of the state of disaster will further affect pupils.

Another 86 deaths have been recorded here in South Africa, bringing our known COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic to 93,364. The majority of these latest fatalities were confirmed during the ongoing audit by the Health Department, meaning these people died sometime before Friday. We also racked up another 2,597 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, which works out to a positivity rate of 10.6%. On the vaccine front, just over 28.9 million jabs have been administered so far. Adults are eligible for a booster shot 5 months after their second Pfizer dose.

Cosatu is calling on the ANC to genuinely assess itself and determine what went wrong for the party at last year's local government elections. The ANC lost several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal to the IFP and one to the DA. Cosatu chairperson Sikhumbuzo Mdlalose spoke at the party's 110th-anniversary celebrations yesterday.

KwaZulu-Natal authorities are still trying to establish the motive behind a drive-by shooting in the province in which 6 young men were killed. Police say three people opened fire from a vehicle in Inanda, north of Durban last week, killing the six men who were sitting behind a store. The victims were aged between 17 and 26.

A Piketberg police officer accused of murdering his girlfriend returns to court today. Richard Smit has already made two court appearances in the Piketberg Magistrates Court. It's understood that Natasha Booise was shot dead in front of her family earlier this month.

In news abroad, tennis world number one Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai on Monday after his sensational deportation from Australia over his coronavirus vaccination status put his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title on hold.

The man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was identified by US authorities as a British citizen Sunday while UK police later arrested two teens over an attack that President Joe Biden called an "act of terror."

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday.