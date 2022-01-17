Terror charge trumped up and cheap ploy to make bail onerous, says Mafe

His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said that the State had not been playing open cards.

CAPE TOWN - The alleged Parliament arsonist has slammed the terrorism charge against him.

In his court papers, submitted over the weekend, Zandile Mafe claimed that it's a trumped-up charge and a cheap strategy to make his bail application more onerous.

He was meant to have his urgent bail application heard in the Western Cape High Court last Saturday.

But instead, his legal team has opted to first challenge his psychiatric evaluation referral.

"On the 7th we wrote correspondence to the State requesting them to complete the charge sheet and nothing was raised about that medical certificate from the district surgeon. Only now, when we went to court on the 11th it comes as a surprise 15 minutes before we started the court," Godla said.

Mafe's bail hearing will go ahead on Saturday.