Soshanguve woodworker enjoys coming up with unique ideas for furniture

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

When Thapelo Bodiba was growing up, he dreamt of being in the army. But after applying multiple times without any success, he eventually turned to woodwork. Bodiba, who founded MP Furnitures in Soshanguve, Tshwane, last year, told Vutivi News that every day he was excited to get to work.

His business specialises in furniture made solely from wooden pallets, including couches, TV stands, shelves, coffee tables, garden benches, wardrobes, kitchen units and shoe racks. “When I started the business, I had long given up on the idea of being in the military and was working in the restaurant sector,” Bodiba said.

“The business was meant to be a side hustle, but the demand for my furniture increased so dramatically that I could no longer work and run my business, so I eventually left my job and focused on my business.” Bodiba has made furniture for customers in Gauteng-based areas including Soshanguve, Mabopane, Mamelodi, Hammanskraal, Centurion, Menlyn and Attridgeville, as well as Polokwane and Rustenburg.

Bodiba said that he loved the creativity of his craft. “I also enjoy the fact that I can come up with my own unique designs, which is something I challenge myself with on a regular basis. I always aim to perfect my craft and with each successful job I endeavour to be better than the previous project,” he said.

