SA records 2,597 new coronavirus infections, 86 fatalities
The majority of these latest fatalities were confirmed during the ongoing audit by the Health Department, meaning that these people died sometime before Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Another 86 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in South Africa, bringing the country's known COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic to 93,364.
The majority of these latest fatalities were confirmed during the ongoing audit by the Health Department, meaning that these people died sometime before Friday.
The country also recorded up another 2,597 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, which works out to a positivity rate of 10.6%.
On the vaccine front, just over 28.9 million jabs have been administered so far.
Adults are eligible for a booster shot five months after their second Pfizer dose.
