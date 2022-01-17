Ramaphosa: South Africans must guard against efforts to diminish democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africans needed to protect the Constitution, the democratic state and electoral process from those seeking to weaken democracy and hard-won freedom.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to guard against efforts to diminish the country’s hard-won democracy.

Although the president makes no direct reference to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s widely condemned open letter on the country’s Constitution and judiciary, he said that among the institutions in need of protection was the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

READ: CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Parly fire showed how strongly citizens feel about democracy

This week, President Ramaphosa reflects on the fire that ravaged Parliament and other attacks on the country’s key institutions.

He said that South Africans needed to protect the Constitution, the democratic state and electoral process from those seeking to weaken democracy and hard-won freedom.

However, the president remains mum on Minister Sisulu’s remarks, which are a contravention of public policy.

There are calls from some sections of society for Ramaphosa to take action against her.

On the fire in Parliament, he states that it has demonstrated how strongly the country’s citizens feel about democracy, saying that it is a reminder of the importance of working to strengthen and defend it.

He also acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead for the country this year, including the work to rebuild and recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.