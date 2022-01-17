Ramaphosa appoints Gungubele as new State Security Agency head

Back in August 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the State Security ministry would be scrapped and rather brought under the control of the Presidency.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has been assigned as the new head of the State Security Agency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his choice for the new SSA leader on Monday.

"The president has assigned responsibility for the State Security Agency to Minister Gungubele, who is a Cabinet member, while Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa continues to serve as Deputy Minister," a statement from the Presidency said.

Back in August 2021, Ramaphosa announced the State Security ministry would be scrapped and rather brought under the control of the Presidency.

"This is in line with his announcement of 5 August 2021 that the Ministry of State Security would be done away with and political responsibility for the State Security Agency would reside in The Presidency," it added.

The agency's former minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, is still facing mass criticism over failure to prevent the July riots.

It's yet to be seen how Gungubele plans to address this, as well as the former SSA workers implicated in widespread corruption and state capture.