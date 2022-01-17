Prasa aims to complete upgrades at 39 train stations across SA in 2022 On Cape Town's Northern Line, there have been significant upgrades at Vasco and Tygerberg stations, costing between R10 million and R12 million each. Fikile Mbalula

New Prasa trains CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) wants to complete upgrades and repairs at 39 train stations across the country this year. This was revealed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who conducted an oversight visit on Cape Town’s rail network on Monday. I am satisfied that the infrastructure upgrades are on track to salvage a dilapidated a network that has been brought to its knees by criminal conduct.



These upgrades will be reinforced by a security model that relies on tight collaboration with law enforcement pic.twitter.com/eBNBk3S1UP FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022

On the city’s northern Line, there have been significant upgrades at Vasco and Tygerberg stations, costing between R10 million and R12 million each.

Mbalula said since the COVID-19 lockdown, train lines have become exposed and vulnerable to theft and vandalism.

Restrictions may have been eased, but the damage has been done.

It’s forced Metrorail to stop operations on several lines, including the Northern Line, where critical infrastructure had either been stolen or vandalised.

"The vast majority of stations on the northern line are in a fair condition. Out of 34 stations, five have suffered extreme vandalism and are in a bad state of repair," Mbalula said.

Prasa also has a lot of work to do on the Central Line, that’s overrun by informal settlers in some parts.

"We are currently in the midst of implementing phase one of the central line recovery to introduce the Langa to Cape Town service via Pinelands. This is to allow the relocation of illegal settlements," added Mbalula.

All 21 stations on the Central Line require extensive upgrades and have been prioritised as part of the PRASA Central Line Presidential Project.