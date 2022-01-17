Police man accused of murdering Natasha Booise expected back in court

Richard Smit has already made two court appearances in the Piketberg Magistrates Court.

CAPE TOWN - A Piketberg police officer accused of murdering his girlfriend returns to court on Monday.

It's understood that Natasha Booise was shot dead in front of her family earlier this month.

At the previous two court appearances, dozens of Piketberg residents gathered to voice their anger at the murder of Booise.

They've also called on the court to deny bail.

Smit was meant to apply for bail at his previous court appearance but instead informed the court of a decision to change lawyers.

High-profile defence attorney William Booth will come on board on Monday and it's expected that a bail hearing date will be set.

Besides murder, the police officer faces charges of attempted murder and assault.