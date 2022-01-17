Nersa set for electricity tariff hearings; Koeberg unit 2 down for maintenance

Eskom has applied for an electricity price increase of more than 20% for the 2022/2023 financial year, which starts in April.

CAPE TOWN - As energy regulator, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), prepares to hold provincial hearings on Monday to determine how much more you'll have to pay Eskom for electricity, unit two of the utility's Koeberg nuclear power station will be switched off for maintenance.

Last year, the court ordered Nersa to settle on the 2022/2023 tariffs by next month following public consultation with provinces.

Eskom obviously wants more money out of you but the ongoing supply constraints are likely to increase, resulting in more power cuts given that Koeberg's unit 2 will be shutting down for five months from Monday for intensive maintenance.

The virtual hearings are set to start on Monday and taxpayers have been vocal in saying that they simply can't afford another steep increase.

At the same time, the Koeberg nuclear power station will be operating at "half capacity" for most of this year.

"We will also see the replacement of unit three steam generators during this outage. The reactor head, which also houses the nuclear fuel during operation, will also be replaced," said Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Barkadien.

The utlity said that although Koeberg unit two would only be back in service in May, by that time it would be unit one's turn for extensive maintenance.