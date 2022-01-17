Mthokozisi Ntumba murder trial set to get under way

Four police officers are expected to stand trial for killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a Wits student protest in Braamfontein last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The shocking killing of two South Africans in separate crimes in Gauteng have come into sharp focus in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

In the first case, the case against Ntuthuko Shoba has been postponed - he is facing a pre-meditated charge of murder for allegedly masterminding the killing of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant.

Ntumba was a bystander who was shot allegedly by the officers as they tried to disperse protesting students in Braamfontein in March.

The trial is set down for 30 days.