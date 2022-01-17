Life Esidimeni inquest to resume with testimony from sixth witness

The hearings were set up to investigate whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of over 140 psychiatric patients after they were moved to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni Inquest resumes on Monday morning, with Section27 hoping that this year's hearings will go ahead without interruptions.

The hearings were set up to investigate whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of over 140 psychiatric patients after they were moved to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs in 2016.

Former Gauteng senior health official Hannah Jacobus is expected to testify on Monday.

"The inquest is now set to hear from a sixth witness who is Hannah Jacobus, who was the deputy director within the mental health directorate at the Gauteng Department of Health responsible for overseeing NGOs to which patients will be moved. Section27 remains committed to ensuring accountability," said Section27's Mbali Baduza.