KZN police trying to find motive behind drive-by shooting that left six dead

Police said three people opened fire from a vehicle in Inanda, North of Durban last week killing the six men who were sitting behind a store.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal authorities are still trying to establish the motive behind a drive-by shooting in the province in which six young men were killed.

Police said that three people opened fire from a vehicle in Inanda, north of Durban, last week killing the six men who were sitting behind a store.

The victims were aged between 17 and 26.

"Police in Inanda are investigating six counts of murder. At this stage, information gathered from the scene indicates that the deceased were seated by the tuck shop consuming drugs when the attack took place," said the police's Vish Naidoo.