JHB multi-party coalition vows to block any disruptions by ANC, EFF

Last week, a scuffle broke out after those parties called for a secret ballot in the vote for portfolio committee chairpersons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg council's multi-party coalition on Monday vowed to block any further disruptions by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

ActionSA’s John Moodey said Speaker Vasco da Gama will exercise his full authority when council resumes on Tuesday.

“We need to ensure that the meting goes on tomorrow and if they continue their shenanigans and we’ve exhausted all avenues, we will then approach the courts.”

