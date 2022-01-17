Go

JHB multi-party coalition vows to block any disruptions by ANC, EFF

Last week, a scuffle broke out after those parties called for a secret ballot in the vote for portfolio committee chairpersons.

Multiparty coalition addressing media on 17 January 2022 after disruptions during the City of Joburg council meeting. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg council's multi-party coalition on Monday vowed to block any further disruptions by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Last week, a scuffle broke out after those parties called for a secret ballot in the vote for portfolio committee chairpersons.

ActionSA’s John Moodey said Speaker Vasco da Gama will exercise his full authority when council resumes on Tuesday.

“We need to ensure that the meting goes on tomorrow and if they continue their shenanigans and we’ve exhausted all avenues, we will then approach the courts.”

