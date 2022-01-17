Geleza: The affordable scientific calculator brand

Founder of Kgopa Foundation for Mathematics, Mothupi Kgopa, believes Geleza would be a gamechanger for African children learning maths.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

After working with children in rural Limpopo and developing their love for numbers, mathematician Mothupi Kgopa realised just how difficult it was for them to afford scientific calculators. Kgoga, who started the Kgopa Foundation for Mathematics in 2017 to help learners at home, decided to remedy this situation by launching his own affordable scientific calculator brand – Geleza.

He told Vutivi News that he believed Geleza would be a gamechanger for African children learning maths. “I have been training mathematicians for the past 10 years and trained them in places including the Western Cape, Free State, Gauteng, and Limpopo, where I am currently doing work in Burgersfort,” Kgoga said.

“The idea behind Geleza Calculator came about while I was working with children in Burgersfort and realised that many of them could not afford a scientific calculator. “When I decided to get them calculators it hit me that I had to part with at least R320 for a single calculator,” he said. After promising pupils that he would provide them with calculators, Kgoga researched calculators, which resulted in him launching Geleza last year through his education company called Geleza Tech.

To read the full story, please click here.