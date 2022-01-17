FS ANC concerned about threats against journos, attacks on national key points

CAPE TOWN - Concern has been raised around threats against journalists and attacks on some of South Africa's national key points.

This after the SABC's Bloemfontein offices, including the Lesedi FM studios, was burgled and vandalised on Sunday.

A suspect was apprehended and shot.

It's not the first time that journalists from Lesedi FM have received threats of violence.

Last month, news team members received text messages threatening to kill and rape them. They'd been bizarrely accused of being responsible for the African National Congress (ANC)'s poor local government election results.

The ANC's, Oupa Khoabane: "We dismiss this as actions of people who are silly, who really want to see instability and ensure that journalists are feeling comfortable to work with the ANC."

It's one of several attacks on national key points in less than a month.

"The ANC in the Free State is concerned about this apparent consistent invasion of national key points in our country," Khoabane said.

The Hawks said that they'd discovered threatening graffiti inside the SABC's Bloemfontein offices.

The suspect is expected in court on Tuesday.