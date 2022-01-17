Family of murdered woman say police never responded to distress calls

Jaillian Chenoves van Staden was stabbed multiple times and succumbed to her wounds in her Booysens home two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a woman who was killed allegedly by her husband in front of their three children said officers were slow to respond to distress calls from neighbours.

Police reportedly went to the scene after a neighbour drove to the station to report a case of domestic violence.

Van Staden’s family said she may still be alive if officers had responded to calls from concerned neighbours who heard her and her husband apparently arguing in their home.

According to her uncle Jerome Lottering, neighbours said they tried numerous times to call the police’s 10111 line to no avail.

“They tried to call the police for quite some time and the police - I think it’s over an hour - and the police never responded to the emergency calls.”

Lottering said a neighbour then jumped over the wall to get to the three minor children and drove them to their grandmother’s home, before reporting the incident at the local police station.

“The neighbour then went to the Booysens police station and forced them to come to the scene.”

Police said they attended to the scene after the neighbours intervention and no calls were made before that.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and made his first court appearance last week.