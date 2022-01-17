Ex-Gauteng health official says Life Esidimeni's closure came as a surprise

Hannah Jacobus, now retired, appeared before the inquiry into the tragedy where 144 mentally ill patients lost their lives in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A former Gauteng senior health official has told the court that the closure of Life Esidimeni facilities came as a surprise to them.

On Monday, Hannah Jacobus, who is now retired, appeared before the inquiry into the tragedy where 144 mentally ill patients lost their lives in 2016.

She was being cross-examined by the State's Advocate Willem Pienaar.

Jacobus said before the announcement of the closure back in 2015, her department was already busy with an assessment to downscale operations at Life Esidimeni and save costs.

But those downscaling plans were never implemented.

“At that stage, according to my knowledge, we were looking at making the service more affordable for the handling of patients within our areas and to strengthen the services.”

She added that when the Life Esidimeni group announced its closures, no timeframe was given to officials as to when affected patients would have to move out.

Jacobus said she was then tasked with urgently finding other facilities and hospitals that could accommodate affected patients.

“Dr [Makgabo] Manamela informed us about the termination of life Esidimeni and that we need more NGOs.