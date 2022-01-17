Ex-Eskom manager Mazibuko’s appeal bid of R11.5m forfeiture order dismissed

Petrus Mazibuko was dismissed by Eskom last year after SIU investigation revealed that he illegally received over R11 million from Eskom suppliers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal on Monday dismissed a bid for leave to appeal a forfeiture order to the tune of R11.5 million.



Former Eskom senior manager, Petrus Mazibuko applied for leave to appeal the order.

Mazibuko was dismissed by Eskom last year after an SIU investigation revealed that he illegally received over R11 million from Eskom suppliers.

The SIU approached the Special Tribunal to freeze the funds after allegations were received from a whistleblower that Mazibuko was receiving unauthorised payments from two Eskom suppliers - Commodity Logistix Managers Africa and Thembathlo Pty Ltd.

The order was dismissed with costs.