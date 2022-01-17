Go

Elderly man drowns at Witsand

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that the man's lifeless body was spotted in the sea on Sunday.

Picture: NSRI
Picture: NSRI
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An elderly man has drowned in the Witsand area.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that the man's lifeless body was spotted in the sea on Sunday.

Medics tried to resuscitate him but he was eventually declared dead.

Over in KwaZulu-Natal, the search for a teenager who disappeared while swimming at Blythedale Beach on Saturday will continue on Monday morning.

He apparently got caught in a rip current.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA