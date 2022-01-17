Dept relying on court's final decision on publishing matric results

The Department of Basic Education is facing legal action over its sudden decision not to publish the latest matric results on media platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education said it was relying on a court's final decision to determine a way forward regarding this week's publication of matric results.

Last week, the department released a statement to media houses informing them that the move was in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which came into effect in July last year.

Three organisations, including Afriforum, have approached the courts to reverse the decision, which will undoubtedly hit media houses in the pocket.

“The Information Regulator is the custodian of this piece of legislation, so as they are cited as well, we believe that they will be able to articulate what we need to do because the interpretations that we’ve got, they are clashing. We sought legal opinion, which goes one way and the Information Regulator said something else. So, we feel that the court is the appropriate authority to tell us how to proceed,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Matric results will be released on Friday.