DBE won't oppose interdict over move not to publish matric results - AfriForum

AfriForum, Maroela Media and Anlé Spies, a 2021 matriculant, rushed to court last Friday seeking to stop the department from going ahead with its plans not to publish matric results on public platforms.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said that the Basic Education Department had indicated that it would not oppose the urgent interdict against its decision not to publish matric results on public platforms.

AfriForum said that it wanted to ensure that matriculants could access their results on media platforms.

The department cited the need to comply with provisions in the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) as being behind the decision.

The matric results are scheduled to be released this Friday, with pupils expected to collect their statements from schools.

Meanwhile, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has criticised the lack of consultation by the department, saying that the development would have negative financial implications for media companies that had already made provisions for the release of the results in print and digital formats.

The urgent court application will be heard on Tuesday.