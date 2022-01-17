DA criticises Parly fire investigations for being secretive

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said that there had been warnings about potential risks at the national legislature.

CAPE TOWN - Investigations into the fire at Parliament have been criticised for being shrouded in secrecy.

"Parliament was burned and exactly what that report said, the danger has come to pass. I think there's a cover-up taking place around that and I think that we need is maximum transparency. What we don't need is scapegoating of people and people trying to pass the buck," Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said.

After the blaze, it emerged that the precinct's alarm and sprinkler systems had last been serviced several years back.

Steenhuisen has taken a jab at Public Works and Infrustructure Minister Patrica De Lille.

"There's been a huge amount of subterfuge, particularly by the Minister of Public Works, who when questioned about the BDO report told the parliamentary leaders that that report was irrelevant. Now that that report's been leaked, it's very clear that exactly what the BDO report warned about heritage assets being at great risk, fire doors not working, sprinklers not working, that was in fact not the case."