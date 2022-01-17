Casac: Minister Sisulu should be fired for attack on Constitution, judiciary

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has questioned why poverty was allowed to exist under a globally celebrated constitution while launching an attack on the judiciary and black judges in particular.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional organisation Casac said that President Cyril Rampahosa's silence over Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial opinion piece calling for the Constitution to be amended was concerning.

Casac wants the tourism minister to be sacked, saying that her statements illustrated her "lack of understanding of not only the Constitution and the rule of law."

Sisulu penned the open letter last week, which has sparked divided reactions from African National Congress (ANC) heavyweights, some of whom are defending her while others are raising the alarm.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo said that she had failed to offer any solutions.

"She dismisses the rule of law, she dismisses the Constitution but offers absolutely nothing in its place so to sya that this is an intellectual debate makes no sense because it's a violent critique without offering anything with a semblance of an alternative," Naidoo said.

Sisulu continues to stand by her opinion piece.