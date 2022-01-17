Go

Cape Town set to get new trains soon - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that four more new train sets were expected to be rolled onto the city's railway lines in the coming months.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during his inspection tour of railway infrastructure in Cape Town on 17 January 2022. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape should soon be getting more trains soon.

That's if Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is to be believed.

He toured some of Cape Town's railway lines on Monday morning to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure.

They're called the "people’s train" and are fitted with air conditioning, security cameras and shatterproof windows, they offer a more bearable commute.

But for how long will they stay this way given how trains are prime targets for criminals?

Security will also have to be improved to spare them from vandals and thieves.

Minister Mbalula said that four more new train sets were expected to be rolled onto the city's railway lines in the coming months.

He said that the new trains would reduce overcrowding and were safer.

