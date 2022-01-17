Cape Town set to get new trains soon - Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that four more new train sets were expected to be rolled onto the city's railway lines in the coming months. Metrorail

Cape Metrorail

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape should soon be getting more trains soon. That's if Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is to be believed. He toured some of Cape Town's railway lines on Monday morning to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure. #CTtrians The minister, MEC Daylin Mitchell and mayco member for Transport Rob Quintus at Tygerberg station. KP pic.twitter.com/oPTjw1VGnl EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2022

They're called the "people’s train" and are fitted with air conditioning, security cameras and shatterproof windows, they offer a more bearable commute.

But for how long will they stay this way given how trains are prime targets for criminals?

Security will also have to be improved to spare them from vandals and thieves.

Minister Mbalula said that four more new train sets were expected to be rolled onto the city's railway lines in the coming months.

He said that the new trains would reduce overcrowding and were safer.