Cape Town could have 16 new trains in service by mid-year

On Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducted an oversight visit onboard one of the new, so-called 'people's trains'.

Cape Town railways CAPE TOWN - By mid-2022, Cape Town could have 16 new train sets in service. The heavily depleted rail network has not been able to offer an adequate service for years. On Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducted an oversight visit onboard one of the new, so-called 'people's trains'. The Fish Hoek to Simonstown service was returned to service on 5 January 2022.

Cape Town to Kraaifontein FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022 The resumption of services on the Cape Town to Bellville and Cape Town via Pinelands line is scheduled for March 2022.



The Bellville service will operate via the newly upgraded Northern Line stations. pic.twitter.com/6cha3IqidL FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022 Bigger work remains the recovery of the Central Line Presidential Project. We are currently in the midst of implementing Phase 1 of Central Line recovery to introduce the Langa to Cape Town Service via Pinelands. This is to allow relocation of settlements on the rail tracks. pic.twitter.com/BncG6kXCKJ FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022

Prasa regional manager Richard Walker said there were currently 12 new trains in operation, but only for commercial off-peak services.

He said they would be making a submission to the regulator by the end of this week.

Walker hopes 16 new trainsets will be in service by mid-year.

“At the end of this week, we’ll be with the regulator so we can get full commercial operating licences.”

The new trains are fitted with security cameras, shatterproof windows and other safety features.