Cape Town could have 16 new trains in service by mid-year

On Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducted an oversight visit onboard one of the new, so-called 'people's trains'.

A new Metrorail train pulls up in Simons Town, Western Cape. Picture: Department of Transport.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - By mid-2022, Cape Town could have 16 new train sets in service.

The heavily depleted rail network has not been able to offer an adequate service for years.

Prasa regional manager Richard Walker said there were currently 12 new trains in operation, but only for commercial off-peak services.

He said they would be making a submission to the regulator by the end of this week.

Walker hopes 16 new trainsets will be in service by mid-year.

“At the end of this week, we’ll be with the regulator so we can get full commercial operating licences.”

The new trains are fitted with security cameras, shatterproof windows and other safety features.

