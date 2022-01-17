Cape Town could have 16 new trains in service by mid-year
On Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducted an oversight visit onboard one of the new, so-called 'people's trains'.
CAPE TOWN - By mid-2022, Cape Town could have 16 new train sets in service.
The heavily depleted rail network has not been able to offer an adequate service for years.
The Fish Hoek to Simonstown service was returned to service on 5 January 2022.FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022
The Northern line
Cape Flats line
Cape Town to Langa
Cape Town to Kraaifontein
The resumption of services on the Cape Town to Bellville and Cape Town via Pinelands line is scheduled for March 2022.FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022
The Bellville service will operate via the newly upgraded Northern Line stations. pic.twitter.com/6cha3IqidL
Bigger work remains the recovery of the Central Line Presidential Project. We are currently in the midst of implementing Phase 1 of Central Line recovery to introduce the Langa to Cape Town Service via Pinelands. This is to allow relocation of settlements on the rail tracks. pic.twitter.com/BncG6kXCKJFIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022