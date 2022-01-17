Blitzboks off to Spain as World Sevens Series kicks off this weekend

The team welcome back Justin Geduld, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Sako Makata, Darren Adonis and Dewald Human.

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Sevens side jetted off to Spain on Monday as they get the 2022 HSBC World Sevens series under way.

Taking place from 21-23 January, Spain will make its debut as a host nation where theEstadio Ciudad de Malaga will welcome 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams for three days of non-stop action. Malaga will become the first new host city in the women’s competition since Hamilton in New Zealand in 2020 and the 18th overall.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the New Zealand men’s and women’s teams are unable to travel to Spain for the back-to-back events; they have been replaced by Germany and Belgium, respectively.

Wales, Scotland, and England also make their return to the circuit after they played as Great Britain in 2021.

Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi is happy to have these teams back: “There is excitement because of the new venues and added to that, the return of Scotland, Wales and England will be welcomed by all. It gives a new dynamic to the Series again, and it gives us different challenges.

“It is always good to be tested in different ways and having three ‘new’ opponents, as familiar as they were in the past, is great for the tournament and the squads playing.”

South Africa were due to play England and Scotland as well as Fiji in Pool A, but the latter had their travel plans delayed due to positive COVID cases. World Rugby will make an announcement on Fiji's participation in due course.

Coach Neil Powell made a few changes to his squad ahead of the trip, as players return from injury. The team welcome back Justin Geduld, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Sako Makata, Darren Adonis and Dewald Human.

“Despite the unknown element of new venues, the calming part of the tour is the fact that we have five guys back from injury,” Soyizwapi said.

“We have most of the guys back from injury now in our wider squad and that will make things easier. We don't need a different approach on how we want to do things, the five guys who came back are all very experienced and all have played for us before. They looked sharp in training and showed why they were selected in the first place.”

The Springboks Sevens side set themselves up for a big season by winning back-to-back tournaments in the UAE with a youthful side, which given how busy the year will be with the Sevens World Cup and the Commonwealth Games, is incredibly important to have squad depth.