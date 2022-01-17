ANC staffers embark on stay-away over unpaid salaries, broken promises

The ANC failed to honour its commitment to pay all monies owed to staff by 15 December 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - After yet another broken promise, disappointed African National Congress (ANC) staffers have decided to embark on a stay-away from Monday.

Staffers who met last week to deliberate on their continued salary woes said they had no choice but to stay away from the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

This is in spite of a meeting they have with the party’s treasurer general Paul Mashatile on Tuesday.

Chair of the staff members committee Mvusi Mdala said some workers were last paid in the September-October window.

“We still believe that the ANC is founded on the values of caring and that’s why we are members, but with the current leadership, we see that value – among others – continuously being eroded. It’s painful and it’s worrying,” Mdala said.