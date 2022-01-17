Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe tests positive for COVID-19

Zandile Mafe's lawyer Luvuyo Godla will represent him in absentia on Tuesday to argue that the move to put him under psychiatric evaluation was unlawful.

CAPE TOWN - The alleged Parliament arsonist has tested positive for COVID-19.

Zandile Mafe is at Valkenberg Hospital for 30 days of psychiatric evalution.

His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, maintains that the application came as a surprise.

"Nothing was raised about that medical certificate from the district surgeon. Only when we came to court on the 11th, it came as a surprise. Fifteen minutes before we started at court, the State said that we are not running a bail, we're bringing this application, we are referring him Mr Mafe to mental hospital. It was a shock to us," Godla said.

He also questioned the fairness of the medical certificate finding signs of paranoid schizophrenia.

"We never expected that, no one ever raised that and they came up with a certificate dated the third, meaning that before his first appearance. It was a shock to us. Now we felt that on that basis that it's not fair," Godla said.

If successful, Mafe will be moved from Valkenberg Hospital to Pollsmoor Prison ahead of a postponed bail application over the weekend.