Alleged Parliament arsonist Mafe to challenge psychiatric evaluation referral

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, will on Tuesday challenge his referral for a psychiatric evaluation.

Mafe faces five charges, which include two counts of arson, terrorism and possession of an explosive device.

His bail application has been postponed to Saturday.

There were loud cheers from supporters ahead of what should have been Mafe's bail hearing on Saturday. Instead, his defence told the Western Cape High Court that they wanted to challenge his psychiatric evaluation referral.

"Finally the wheels of justice are moving in the right direction. We are going to appear again in court for the court to determine whether the referral which was made by the magistrate in terms of Section 77 whether its lawful or unlawful," said Mafe's lawyer, Luvuyo Godla.

Mafe was admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital last Thursday and has embarked on a hunger strike until his bail application is heard.

In court papers, Mafe claimed on the day of his arrest on 2 January, that he was booked out from police holding cells and threatened with the death sentence if he did not cooperate with authorities.