At least 70 people left homeless due to flooding in Ladysmith
Local rivers including the Tugela have burst their banks, flooding the town's CBD. Businesses and some homes were flooded.
LADYSMITH - At least 70 residents have been left homeless in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal after severe flooding.
Disaster Management teams have been dispatched.
The Qedusizi Dam which is the nearest dam to Ladysmith is a contributing factor to the flooding situation in the area.
Al-imdaad foundations Irshaad Jamaloodeen tells Eyewitness News that there is someone trapped in one of the houses in the area and they are going to try and rescue him/her, they say they have rescued several other people today.
[IN PICTURES] #LadysmithFloods pic.twitter.com/ZV8B8QsGXXEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2022
Those who lost their homes have been evacuated to a community hall for safety. So far, there have not been any more incidents reported.
Upon arrival in the area this afternoon, Eyewitness News saw a number of businesses closed due to the situation.
Uthukela District Mayor Inkosi Ntandoyesizwe Shabalala tells Eyewitness News that the dam was meant to reduce the flooding incase the Kliprivier bursts its banks, but failed.