At least 70 people left homeless due to flooding in Ladysmith

LADYSMITH - At least 70 residents have been left homeless in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal after severe flooding.

Local rivers including the Tugela have burst their banks, flooding the town's CBD. Businesses and some homes were flooded.

Disaster Management teams have been dispatched.

The Qedusizi Dam which is the nearest dam to Ladysmith is a contributing factor to the flooding situation in the area.