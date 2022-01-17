Go

At least 70 people left homeless due to flooding in Ladysmith

Local rivers including the Tugela have burst their banks, flooding the town's CBD. Businesses and some homes were flooded.

Streets of Ladysmith were flooded on 17 January 2022 after heavy rains. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Streets of Ladysmith were flooded on 17 January 2022 after heavy rains. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
29 minutes ago

LADYSMITH - At least 70 residents have been left homeless in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal after severe flooding.

Local rivers including the Tugela have burst their banks, flooding the town's CBD. Businesses and some homes were flooded.

Disaster Management teams have been dispatched.

The Qedusizi Dam which is the nearest dam to Ladysmith is a contributing factor to the flooding situation in the area.

Those who lost their homes have been evacuated to a community hall for safety. So far, there have not been any more incidents reported.

Upon arrival in the area this afternoon, Eyewitness News saw a number of businesses closed due to the situation.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA