Sihle Zikalala calls on ANC party members to fight factionalism

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it aims at restoring unity within the party.

DURBAN - ANC KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson Sihle Zikalala has called on party members to fight factionalism.

Zikilala spoke at an event marking the party's 110th anniversary in Mpophomeni on Sunday.

Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala said party members must show discipline, loyalty and dedication.

He has also called for a fight to end factional battles and corruption within the organisation.

"As members we should uproot all tendencies that undermine the standing of the movement including ill discipline, factionalism and corruption



The party is preparing for regional conferences ahead of its elective conference in December.

And it seems calls for unity are growing desperate.