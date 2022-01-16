Millions wasted on stalled government projects: report

This was revealed in the Auditor-General's report in November last year that stated millions were spent on projects that dragged on for years.

This was revealed in the Auditor-General's report in November last year that stated millions were spent on projects that dragged on for years, ultimately resulting in cost escalations.

The Sunday Times reported that government spent almost R200 million on the Telkom Towers Building in Pretoria after buying it for R695 million in 2016 for it to serve as the new national police headquarters.

However, the publication states that public works spokesperson Thami Mchunu said the project had not been finalised and the police had not moved in.

At the same time, the construction of a mental hospital in the Northern Cape which began in 2006 at the cost of R290 million was completed last year with cumulative costs of R2 billion.

The Auditor-General warned MPs about the poor management of state properties by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and its state buildings that stood unoccupied.