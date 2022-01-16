KZN NEC convener Mafu call on members to rebuild the party

Nocawe Mafu was speaking at the party's KZN 110 years anniversary at the Mpophomeni Sports Grounds, in Howick.

DURBAN - The Convener for National Executive Committee Deployees in KwaZulu-Natal Nocawe Mafu has called on party members in KZN to work on rebuilding the party ahead of the upcoming conferences.

She said KwaZulu-Natal is the party's strong hold and that members need to work around the clock in its rebuilding.

She said all members from branch to provincial level - must focus their energy the party's renewal.

"Take your space, take your role very seriously and make sure that you do nothing but build the ANC".