Free State ANC condemns break in, shooting at Bloemfontein SABC offices

A suspect was apprehended in the early hours of Sunday morning, after he was found in the Lesedi FM studios.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Free State has condemned Sunday morning's break in and shooting at the SABC's Bloemfontein offices.

Around 4:30 in morning security guards spotted the suspect on CCTV cameras.

He allegedly posed as a radio station employee and was then shot by a guard.

"The Premier urges the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned. The Public Broadcaster plays a critical role in the advancement of our democracy and must be guarded and protected at all costs against any forms of criminality" said

spokesperson for the Free State Premier's office, Sello Pietersen.

This is second national key point to be attacked in less than a month, with the Hawks investigating this latest incident.

The ANC's Oupa Khoabane, said they're becoming increasingly concerned.

"The ANC of the Free State is concerned about this apparent invasion of National Key points in our country"

The suspect currently in hospital under police guard.