DA slams Eskom’s proposed price hike as ‘unrealistic’ and ‘unachievable’

DA leader John Steenhuisen said given the current state of disaster and economic climate, Eskom's additional revenue application was ludicrous.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed Eskom's latest request for a price hike, saying charging South Africans over 20% more on their electric bills is unrealistic and unachievable.

Prices went up by around 15% in April last year and will again increase in April this year if the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approves their request.

ESKOM BLAMES INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS

Eskom's General Manager for Regulations Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje blamed Independent Power Producers (IPP) for a large part of the need to up prices.

"A significant increase is related to Independent Power Producers costs. These are required to sell their electricity through Eskom and that is what's passed through Eskom's tariffs is one of the key contributors this year."

She said Eskom had submitted thousands of pages with a detailed motivation for the hefty hike.

Operating cost increases accounted for around 5% and coal prices for 8%.

But Steenhuisen said legalising the procurement of power from alternative, greener producers was the only way to stop Eskom's hikes.