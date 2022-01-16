BREAKING NEWS: Break-in reported at SABC’s Lesedi FM studios, vandalised

It's reported that the intruder vandalised the Bloemfontein offices, which are a national key point in the city with graffiti threatening the lives of presenters.

JOHANNESBURG - Teams from the SABC’s Lesedi FM radio station arrived on Sunday morning to find that their studios had been broken into overnight.

It's reported that the intruder vandalised the Bloemfontein offices, which are a national key point in the city with graffiti threatening the lives of presenters.

This comes as Bloemfontein police had been investigating alleged death threats against the station's journalists, reportedly linked to their criticism of government officials.

The Hawks have now taken over that investigation from police.

Meanwhile, the Free State Premier's offices has spoken out against the incident.

Spokesperson Sello Pietersen said, “The Premier of the Free State province is shocked to learn of the incident that took place earlier today at the SABC offices. The Premier calls on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding those responsible and to mete out the harshest possible punishment. The public broadcaster plays a critical role in the advancement of our democracy and it must be safeguarded and protected at all costs against any form of criminality.”