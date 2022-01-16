161 COVID deaths reported in latest cycle

In the last 24-hour reporting cycles, 161 people have died from COVID-19 related complications, pushing the death toll to 93,278.

The Health Department warned that due to its ongoing audit exercise, there may be a backlog of deaths reported.

In the same period, the Department said 4,592 cases were picked up, bringing our known case load to 3,556,633.

Our recovery rate is at a steady 94.5%, which meant 3,360,879 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front 28,898,063 doses have been administered.