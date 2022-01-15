Western Cape Education Department reduces number of unplaced pupils in Province

The number of unplaced learners in the province that applied in 2021 has reduced further to 469 grade 1 pupil and 2,620 Grade 8 learners.

JOHANNESBURG -The Western Cape Education Department has reduced the number of unplaced pupils in the Province.

With coastal schools set to open next week hundreds of pupils are yet to be placed.

The number of unplaced learners in the province that applied in 2021 has reduced further to 469 grade 1 pupil and 2,620 Grade 8 learners.

This is in comparison to last year when 4,624 Grade 1 learners were unplaced, and 8,765 Grade 8 learners were unplaced.

The Department said they have received over 32,000 late applications thus far.

"While we are celebrating further reduction in numbers we are also working hard to fight a moving targets given that everyday we are receiving more late applications. Over 32,000 late applications were received" said the departments Bronagh Hammond.