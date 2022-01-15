WC Premier says more people will suffer and die from COVID-19 lockdown extension

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said more people will suffer and die from extending the lockdown than COVID-19.

It was meant to expire on Saturday, but has been pushed back by a month till 15 February.

Earlier this week, the DA made fresh calls for the state of disaster declaration to be withdrawn.

Winde said the minister's move was a knee-jerk reaction.

"We need to end this thing, and we need to end it now, we don't need the disaster we've got to focus on the other disaster which is that of poverty. We're losing more lives to crime, we lose more lives to road crashes than to COVID-19 now".