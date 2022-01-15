Two of six men that escaped from prison transport have been rearrested

Authorities say the six fugitives were freed by three men who were armed with assault rifles from a truck they were being transported in on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the six prisoners who escaped en route to a Vosloorus court in Boksburg on the East Rand have been rearrested.

The three men were driving in a silver Audi vehicle at the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult Streets.

The arrest was made on Friday night while another suspect was arrested for aiding and abetting.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the swift apprehension of two fugitives, Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatshwayo.

The manhunt for the remaining four escapees continues.