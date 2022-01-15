Traffic officials on alert as the last of SA's holidaymakers head home

Traffic officials across South Africa are on high alert this weekend as the last of the holidaymakers return home.

Government schools reopened this week in inland provinces with learners in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape returning to the classroom on Wednesday.

Already on the Western Cape's roads on Saturday there was a crash on the N2.

Motorists were reminded to practice basic road safety, avoid speeding and any reckless behaviour that could lead to a loss of lives.