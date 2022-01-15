Six men killed in drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are probing a multiple murder case after six people were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

It was alleged a vehicle with three occupants arrived at a tuck shop in Inanda, north of Durban on Friday and opened fire killing six men.

The victims were aged between 17 and 26.

Police have linked the matter to drugs as the victims were allegedly consuming drugs when found.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said, “Police at Inanda are investigating six cases of murder. At this stage, based on evidence gathered at the scene, that the deceased were sitting behind the tuck shop taking drugs when the attack took place.”