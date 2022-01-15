Serial rapist Johannes Nokeri sentenced to five life terms and 191 years

Johannes Nokeri faced several charges which include 18 counts of rape and 23 of robbery among others for crimes he committed between 2012 and 2017 around Temba and Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - A serial rapist who is already serving time - has been sentenced to five life terms - and a combined 191 years by the High Court in Mahikeng.

This after DNA tests linked him to more crimes.

One of Nokeri's victims was a woman who was five months pregnant at the time.

Nokeri is already serving a ten-year sentence.

"His targets were mostly unsuspecting women who would be travelling at night and often early hours of the morning. He has applied for leave to appeal both the convictions and sentencing, but the state will vehemently oppose it"said the NPA's Henry Mamothame.