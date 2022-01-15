Mpumalanga police rescue kidnapped Pakistani national

This follows a tip-off regarding a kidnapping that was reported at the Johannesburg Central Police Station involving a human trafficker based in Mpumalanga in Malelane and Valencia.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have rescued a kidnapped Pakistani national.

The information further indicated that two Pakistani nationals were smuggled to South Africa via Malawi to Mozambique.

One of the victims was released after his family paid an undisclosed amount of money.

The second victim’s family was communicating with the kidnappers when they reported the case to Johannesburg police.

"A safe house where the victims were held was identified and led to the arrest of an undocumented Pakistani national who was identified by one of the victims as the safe housekeeper responsible to allow them to communicate with their families" said Mpumalanga police's Selvy Mohlala.

The trafficker is still at large however his identity is known to the police as a businessman in the Schoemansdal area.