MMC Echeo-Zonjoku opens assault case against male councillor who elbowed her

Chaos broke out on Thursday at the council meeting ahead of the election of the Chairpersons of Oversight Committee .

JOHANNESBURG - MMC for Development Planning at the City of Joburg Belinda Echeo-Zonjoku said she has opened a case of assault against a male councillor who elbowed her down during disruptions at the City's first council meeting for the year.

The dispute was over the voting process for the appointments.

The multiparty coalition, led by the DA supported an open ballot while the ANC and the EFF supported a secret ballot.

Echeo-zonjoku said they're waiting for the doctor's results.

"We were advised to open an assault case because we obviously we're still waiting for the results from the doctor because I'm having chest pains unfortunately I'm also asthmatic. That is why SAPS requested that I see a doctor hopefully there are no injuries seeing as I'm still having chest pains

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse vowed to lay criminal charges against the councillors who disrupted the meeting.

The ANC in the City of Joburg has since blamed speaker Vasco Da Gama for Thursday's disruption saying he withheld democratic processes.

The sitting has been postponed to Tuesday.