Gauteng police shut down illegal gold refinery, confiscate 3000 Mandrax tablets

During the operation 211 suspects were arrested for various crimes such as possession of unlicensed firearms, illegal mining, and murder including 54 undocumented persons.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have shut down an illegal gold refinery and confiscated more than 3000 Mandrax tablets.

This follows the operation O Kae Molao that was conducted earlier this week in the West Rand District in Westonaria and Bekkersdal areas.

"The activities for the operation include road blocks, stop and searches, tracing of wanted suspects and compliance inspection at second hand dealers and liquor outlets. The officers also pounced on three suspects at a chopping shop in the Westonaria and recovered parts of a stolen vehicle which was used to build cars, three more suspects were arrested at a separate venue for dealing in drugs" said the police's Dimakatso Sello.

Sello said all arrested suspects are expected to appear before different magistrates' courts soon.